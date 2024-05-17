Local cartoonist and game designer John Little honoured to see graphic novel Power 9 nominated for prestigious Doug Wright Award

John Little created the graphic novel Power 9 with his brother David. Photo: Submitted.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

John Little, an East Toronto cartoonist and game designer currently serving as the Creative Director at ZeMind Studios, has recently found himself in the spotlight for his graphic novel Power 9, co-created with his brother David.

This compelling work recently earned them a prestigious nomination for The Pigskin Peters (a Doug Wright Award), and recognition in the Canadian comics community.

Power 9 delves into the captivating subculture surrounding card games like Magic: The Gathering, a realm marked by its fascinating community and collector’s market.

Little’s personal experiences and fond memories of playing Magic: The Gathering with his brother and friends served as inspiration for this passion project.

“Magic became a kind of glue that kept us together through the years,” said Little.

“Beyond relationships with each other and our friendships, it really did come down to the game to bring us to the point that we’re at now.”

The graphic novel navigates through the intricate emotions and diverse personalities of players, and the thrill of tournaments within this niche gaming world.

With respect to copyright limitations, the Littles crafted a fictional card game called Wizard Card, paying homage to Magic: The Gathering while adding their unique twist to the narrative. Their dedication to authenticity shines through, capturing the essence of the gaming subculture while infusing it with their creative vision.

The journey of creating Power 9 was a tale of determination and resilience, particularly during the rough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. As John and David collaborated remotely, juggling their responsibilities alongside their creative pursuits, the project was brought forth through their unwavering passion and dedication.

For John, this meant balancing his artistic endeavours with the joys and challenges of caring for his infant son, creating a unique bond between fatherhood and creativity.

“If you have a baby, you know that you kind of trade it off between parents,” joked Little, explaining how he would stay up many nights with his baby boy strapped to his chest in a Baby Bjorn while he worked away on Power 9.

The value of cards such as Magic: The Gathering, of which some can reach exorbitant prices, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. With internationally recognized figures like rapper Post Malone investing millions in these collectibles, the allure of this subculture becomes all the more apparent.

Power 9 weaves elements of mystery and intrigue around a card heist, drawing readers into a world where every card holds a story, and every player has a motive.

Established in 2005, the Doug Wright Awards awards pay homage to the legacy of influential cartoonist Doug Wright and celebrate excellence in Canadian cartooning.

The Pigskin Peters Award, in particular, recognizes outstanding small or micro-press books, placing Power 9 alongside other deserving nominees:

Endsickness No. 2 by Sofia Alarcon

The Lonesome Shepherd by James Collier

Old Caves by Tyler Landry

Index by Sven, Rachel Evangeline Chiong and Joyce Kim

The judging panel, comprised of 12 figures from the industry, including Graham Sigurdson, Georgia Webber, and Emily Gordon, selected the worthy recipients across various categories at the Doug Wright Awards.

The awards were presented on May 11 and The Pigskin Peters Award went Old Caves.

Little said the nomination alone validates his creative efforts and the power of storytelling and artistic expression.

As he looks towards the future, he said he envisions further collaborations with his brother and hopes to continue exploring narratives within the comics medium.

Read Power 9 on Substack https://fooshwa.substack.com/

Learn more about the Doug Wright Awards https://dougwrightawards.com/