East Toronto Guides: 5 amazing CaféTO patios on vibrant Queen Street East ☀️

Gabby's on Queen is one of several CaféTO patios that are open this long weekend. Photo by: Erin Horrocks-Pope

Gabby's on Queen is one of several CaféTO patios that are open this long weekend. Photo by: Erin Horrocks-Pope

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

It’s that time of year again – Queen Street East is becoming lined with inviting patios, perfect for soaking up the sun and enjoying delicious fare. These local hotspots offer everything from bustling pubs to trendy bistros, each with its own unique charm.

Meeting friends for brunch or enjoying a romantic dinner for two, these CaféTO patios promise a memorable dining experience in the heart of the Beach neighbourhood. Here are a few of the many CaféTO patios along Queen Street East this summer.

Just up the street from the Leuty Lifeguard Station and the shores of Lake Ontario, Gabby’s is a local watering hole in the Beach. Serving up delicious traditional bar fare like wings and burgers, Gabby’s is the go-to spot for satisfying cravings and enjoying great deals on drinks. It is the perfect destination whether you’re soaking up the sun during the day or unwinding with drinks after dark. With its late-night hours and unbeatable location, Gabby’s promises a fun experience for locals and visitors alike. 2076 Queen St. E

Step into Breakwall’s welcoming oasis and discover more than just delicious barbecue – indulge in fantastic daily deals, too! Relax on the very popular CaféTO curbside patio or cozy up in the more intimate entrance patio while enjoying specials like Corona buckets and Pasta Days. With mouthwatering dishes and deals, every visit to Breakwall promises to be a flavourful adventure you’ll be eager to recreate multiple times this summer season. 1910 Queen St. E

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of The Gull and Firkin, a legacy pub that has been a cornerstone of the neighbourhood for two decades. You’ll love the lively ambiance, complete with live music and incredible service. Relax on one of their two inviting patios – the curbside patio or the balcony patio overlooking the sidewalks of the neighbourhood’s main drag. Indulge in an array of different dishes and take advantage of great drink specials, too. 1943 Queen St. E

Experience two culinary worlds at the shared curbside CaféTO patio of Limon and Tiflisi, two of the neighbourhood’s most popular dining destinations. With generous portions meant for sharing, Limon and Tiflisihentic Georgian dishes. Enjoy savoury falafel, hearty kebabs and lamb khinkali, and lots of variety with unique spices and flavours, Limon and Tiflisi is a great choice in the heart of the Beach. 1968 Queen St. E / 1970 Queen St. E