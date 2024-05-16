Victoria Day 2024 fireworks display slated for Ashbridges Bay on night of Monday, May 20

People watch from the beach as a city fireworks display over Ashbridges Bay takes place. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The City of Toronto’s annual fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay to celebrate Victoria Day is set for the night of Monday, May 20.

The display will start at 10 p.m. sharp and is expected to last for approximately 13 minutes.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue, but the fireworks display will be visible all along the Boardwalk and the entire length of the Eastern Beaches.

There are expected to be large crowds at this Monday’s city fireworks display, and those attending are advised to take public transit or find methods other than driving to get to the area.

TTC bus routes the 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine take people from the Coxwell and Woodbine subway stations to the lake shore. More Information about TTC schedules, routes and expanded Victoria Day long weekend service is available on the TTC’s webpage at https://www.ttc.ca/

Local residents and visitors to the area are reminded that setting off fireworks along the beach or in public parks is illegal. Fireworks are also prohibited on balconies, streets, parking lots, or property not owned by the person setting off the fireworks. On Victoria Day and Canada Day only, people can set off fireworks on their own private property until 11 p.m., according to the City of Toronto’s bylaw.

Fireworks are only permitted for people over the age of 18, and should only be handled and discharged by adults. For those setting off fireworks on their own private property, the city is reminding them to be aware of the surroundings and not discharge fireworks where they may be a disturbance or pose any risk of fire, or injury to any person or property, and to dispose of fireworks properly as they can cause fires in waste collection vehicles and facilities.

To properly dispose of fireworks whether used or unused completely submerge them in water, let them soak overnight, and put them in a plastic bag to keep them from drying before throwing them in the garbage. Fireworks should never be thrown in the Blue Bin.

The City of Toronto recommends these safety tips on how to light fireworks on personal property:

Purchase fireworks from a retailer displaying a City-issued fireworks vendor permit.

Always read and follow the manufacturer’s label directions.

Before fireworks and sparklers are used, they must be kept out of reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard or drawer.

Discharge the fireworks a safe distance from combustible materials such as buildings and trees.

Before they are ignited, fireworks should be buried at least half their length into a bucket of sand if portable firing bases are not available. Plant the fireworks directly into the sand to make sure each piece is firmly supported and is aimed straight and away from the audience.

Light the fireworks at arm’s length, stand back and keep your face turned away. If a firework fails to ignite, do not attempt to re-light it. Let it sit in the base for 10 to 15 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

The adult igniting the fireworks must wear eye protection and avoid having any part of his or her body over the firework.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never discharge fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Never discharge fireworks indoors.

If someone suffers a burn, run cool water over it for a few minutes and consider further treatment.

In order to prevent an accident or injury, sparklers should be doused with water, or allowed to cool in a safe place away from children playing. The ends of sparklers continue to stay hot for some time and will easily burn a child’s skin, clothing or other nearby combustible material.

Do not allow sparklers to be used indoors.

Children make a great audience but they must never be permitted to light fireworks. Adults are responsible for handling the fireworks while spectators watch the display from a safe distance.

One designated adult should ignite the fireworks.

Ignited fireworks must never be hand-held.

Light only one firework item at a time.

Always have water on hand – a garden hose and bucket of water – to soak fireworks after they have fired.

Used fireworks should be soaked thoroughly before disposing of them in your garbage bin. Fireworks should never go in recycling.

For more information on the Ashbridges Bay Park fireworks display and City of Toronto’s fireworks’ safety information, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/public-notices-bylaws/bylaw-enforcement/fireworks/

Along with the Ashbridges Bay fireworks display on Monday night, Toronto residents are reminded that for this Victoria Day long weekend the city’s more than 1,500 parks and beaches are available for residents and visitors to enjoy.

People visiting these spaces are reminded that bonfires are not permitted in parks, beaches, or public spaces except for city-designed fire pits which require a permit to use. The city also wants to remind residents that Amplified sound equipment such as large wireless speakers or DJ equipment and littering are also not permitted.

Swimming without a lifeguard is also not recommended and beachgoers are advised to monitor the weather, to never swim alone, and to stay close to the shore.

Toronto police and city bylaw enforcement officers will respond to safety issues in parks and beaches across the city over the weekend.

Splash and spray pads will open for the season on Friday, May 17, with the exception of a few sites that are undergoing maintenance work. Splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are open to the public.

Many other locations around the city will be open over the Victoria Day long weekend including Toronto’s five municipal golf courses; greenhouses such as Allan Gardens and the Centennial Park Conservatory which are both open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Riverdale Farm which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; High Park’s animal display which is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and the Toronto Zoo which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All 10 Toronto History Museums will be closed on Monday, May 20, but will be operating at regular hours this Saturday and Sunday.