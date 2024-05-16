The Main Menu: May is the month to celebrate local ingredients as the Victoria Day long weekend approaches

Rhubarb is on the menu for the Victoria Day long weekend as Jan Main shares a recipe for Rhubarb Orange Cake.

By JAN MAIN

May is a month of joyful anticipation: bursting blossoms, warmer weather, longer days, sunnier skies and the first long weekend of the season when cottages open and barbecuing becomes the norm.

It is perfect timing for our local ingredients: maple syrup, asparagus, fiddleheads and rhubarb to play centre stage, just in time to celebrate the holiday, Queen Victoria’s birthday. Yum!

Spring Greens with New Potatoes, Fiddleheads and Asparagus

This vibrant salad is the reflection of spring using local asparagus, fiddleheads and hot house tomatoes. Serve with grilled salmon or trout for a complete main course. (recipe follows)

Tip: If fiddleheads are unavailable, use more asparagus

12 new potatoes, scrubbed and halved

1 lb (500 g) fresh asparagus

8 oz (250 g) fiddleheads

8 cups (2 L) mixed salad greens

2 hot house tomatoes, cut into 4-8 wedges

Maple vinaigrette:

1/4 cup (50 mL) white wine vinegar

1/4 cup (175 mL) olive oil

1 small clove garlic, crushed

2 tbsp (25 ml) maple syrup

2 tsp (10 mL) tarragon

1 tsp (5mL) each, Dijon mustard and salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) fresh black pepper

Cook halved potatoes in steamer until tender, 15-20 minutes. Remove and cool.

In same saucepan, bring enough water to a boil to cook asparagus and fiddleheads. Break the tough ends off asparagus and discard. Wash the fiddleheads in several changes of water opening the fronds to remove any grit. Trim ends.

Cook asparagus and fiddleheads in rapidly boiling water uncovered 2 minutes; drain.

Toss salad greens with asparagus, fiddleheads and enough vinaigrette to lightly coat. Arrange tomato wedges on top.

Leftover vinaigrette can be refrigerated and used for future salads. Makes 4-6 servings.

Grilled Maple Glazed Salmon or Trout

The fish can be grilled on a barbecue or baked in the oven. Either way, the preparation is quick and simple. It is the original convenience food!

Any leftover glaze may be mixed with some mayonnaise and served as a sauce for the fish.

1 1/2 lb (750 g) salmon or trout fillets with skin on

Maple glaze:

1/4 cup (50 mL) maple syrup

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) soya sauce

1 clove garlic crushed

Glaze: In small mixing bowl, stir together maple syrup, mustard, lemon juice, soya sauce and garlic. Set aside.

To bake in oven: Line baking dish with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 425 F(220 C ). Arrange fillets on baking dish skin side down, spoon sauce generously on fish and cook 15 minutes.

To barbecue: Preheat barbecue to medium- high. Arrange fish on foil sprayed with baking spray skin side down and spoon sauce generously over fish. Grill with barbecue lid down 10-15 minutes or until fish flakes easily.

Serve immediately with salad. Makes 4 servings.

Rhubarb Orange Cake

Tangy fresh rhubarb combines well with orange in this “travelling cake” perfect for picnics, trips to the cottage or simply as a celebratory birthday cake for a Happy Queen Victoria Day!

Tips: For easy removal of cake, line baking dish with parchment paper. Each piece should come out perfectly.

If you have a food processor, add slices of orange rind (about 3) together with brown sugar and process until finely grated.

To remove any bitterness from rhubarb pour boiling water over cut up rhubarb and let stand a few minutes. Drain, then use in recipe.

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

3/4 cup (175 mL) each, granulated and brown sugars (not packed)

1 egg

1 tbsp (15 mL) grated orange rind

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) each, plain yogurt and milk, mixed together

2 1/2cups (625 mL) rhubarb, cut into 1/2 inch (1 cm) pieces

Crumble Topping:

1/4 cup (50 mL) softened butter

2 tsp (10 mL) cinnamon

1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar

Line 13 x 9- inch (3 L) baking dish with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C)

Using an electric mixer, beat butter granulated and brown sugar together until smooth.

Beat in egg and orange rind until well mixed. In separate bowl, stir together flour, soda and salt.

Mix dry ingredients into creamed mixture alternately with the yogurt-milk mixture. Fold in rhubarb and combine well. Spoon batter evenly into prepared pan smoothing the surface.

Topping: Stir together soft butter, cinnamon and brown sugar combining well. Sprinkle evenly over cake batter.

Bake about 45 minutes or until cake has risen and is firm to the touch and skewer inserted in centre comes out clean. Makes 12-15 pieces.