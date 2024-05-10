Free Spirit @ Riverdale Hub alcohol-free bar and restaurant opens along Gerrard India Bazaar

Katrina Chan, director of operations at Riverdale Hub; James Fletcher, food and beverage manager; and Joshua Fernandes, food and beverage associate at Free Spirit @ Riverdale Hub hosted a media preview of the new alcohol-free restaurant where samples of the delicious food and alcohol-free drinks were tried and tested. The new restaurant opened on April 23 and is located at 1326 Gerrard St. East. Photo by Susan Legge.

By SUSAN LEGGE

One of Toronto’s first alcohol-free establishments opened recently inside the Riverdale Hub on Gerrard Street East just east of Greenwood Avenue.

The Free Spirit @ Riverdale Hub bar and restaurant is set in a beautifully renovated century-old building which includes a café, co-working and event spaces, and three galleries.

Riverdale Hub operates under the model of innovative social entrepreneurship and environmental sustainability and is also known as the home of the Riverdale Immigrant Women Enterprises (RIWC), a registered charity with a mission to empower racialized, immigrant and refugee women and their families.

As one of the first alcohol-free bars in the city, Riverdale Hub’s director of operations, Katrina Chan, said the plan is to “keep it casual” with food and drinks being served from the bar and enjoyed in the gallery’s spacious, yet intimate dining room on the main floor.

The mocktail list features alcohol-free mojitos, mules, martinis, and more, all without the hangover. There’s also a selection of six zero-alcohol beers, including three craft brews from Collective Arts Brewing in Hamilton, ON.

As for the food menu, the selection caters to carnivore, vegetarian and vegan preferences, and the samples we tasted on media night were uncomplicated and tasty. Many dishes were presented on pretty wooden boards crafted by Scarborough furniture company, Just Be Woodsy, repurposing wood from a 144-year-old silver maple that was felled on Langley Avenue.

The prix fixe menu was a choice of Caesar salad with brisket bacon or Nicoise salad with vegan tuna followed by a choice of flatbreads such as Caprese with mozzarella fior di latte, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil; or Avocado Toast with pesto, cherry tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. A fruit platter or petit sweet treats were the perfect finish to the light, healthy dishes.

There is no expectation or need for tipping at Free Spirit @ Riverdale Hub, and proceeds from the restaurant go towards breaking down barriers for equity-deserving groups while supporting a living wage for staff.

Please visit https://riverdalehub.ca/free-spirit/ for more information and operating hours.