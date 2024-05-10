East Toronto Guides: 5 ways to celebrate mom locally this Mother’s Day

Established by two grandkids who cherished their Nana’s crepes, these recipes blend authentic flavours with modern creativity. What could be more meaningful than indulging in some sweet treats together? Whether you opt for our cozy café ambiance or dine out in the sun, make this Mother’s Day unforgettably sweet with Nana’s Creperie.

Mom’s special day will be even better with a stunning floral arrangement from Alma Florist. Show her your love and appreciation with a gift that’s as beautiful as she is. Our exquisite flower arrangements are the perfect way to express your gratitude and make her feel truly cherished. Give the gift of beauty this Mother’s Day with Alma Florist.

Celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day with the perfect culinary treat from Corbin Catering and Foods. While our specially-crafted Mother’s Day catered meals are now sold out, don’t fret! Swing by our brick-and-mortar storefront and explore our selection of ready-to-heat (and eat) meals. From comforting classics to gourmet delights, there’s something for every palate. Plus, discover a delightful range of gift items Mom is sure to adore.

It’s time to pamper Mom with a gift of relaxation and rejuvenation at Hand & Stone in the Upper Beaches. This popular location offers a variety of luxurious treatments including massages, facials, skin therapies, hair removal, and more. This weekend, give her the gift of pampering and self-care that she truly deserves.

Treat Mom to a delightful brunch experience at one of the best local pubs in the neighbourhood: Gull and Firkin. With its fantastic brunch offerings, drink deals, and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to celebrate Mom and all she does. Gather the family for a memorable meal and toast to Mom and all she does to make every day a special day in style at Gull and Firkin.

1943 Queen St. E

For those seeking other wonderful local ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, check out the Beaches Artisan Market. Visitors can discover unique treasures crafted by local artists at this exceptional outdoor market.

Join them on Sunday, May 12th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St E. Admission is free, and the market is pet-friendly!