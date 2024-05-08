McHappy Day fundraiser on at East Toronto McDonald’s today

The McDonald's at Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East is among the East Toronto locations taking part in McHappy Day on May 8. Photo: Beach Metro Community News.

By SEAN SANDIESON

On Wednesday, May 8, McDonald’s is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its annual charity event McHappy Day in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities(RMHC), and other Children’s charities across Canada.

East Toronto residents can take part in the event by going to the following local McDonald’s locations:

Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East (2480 Gerrard St. E.).

Gerrard Square at 1000 Gerrard St. E.

Pape and Cosburn avenues (1045 Pape Ave.).

31 Woodward Ave. near Coxwell and Eastern avenues.

Danforth and Coxwell avenues (1735 Danforth Ave).

McHappy Day is McDonald’s largest fundraising event of each year, raising more than one million dollars last year for families with children staying in the RMHC. All proceeds from all menu items sold online or in person on May 8 go to RMHC. McDonald’s customers today will also receive a zero-dollar delivery fee from Skip The Dishes or Door Dash on every order of $20 or more.

This event helps make a difference in the lives of thousands of families in RMHC. In 2023, RMHC Toronto supported 3,383 families, an increase of 46 per cent from the prior year.

That equates to an increase of $12.2 million in supporting out-of-pocket expenses for those with family in RMHC. Those out-of-pocket expenses include housing, food, and other household expenses. With the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Toronto housing 81 families at any time, staying at the House can save thousands of dollars monthly on out-of-pocket costs alone.

Founded in 1981, Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto serves as a safe space for children going through serious illnesses. RMHC has seven Family rooms inside five hospitals around the GTA and Sudbury and runs an accredited school for all grades from kindergarten to Grade 8.

For more information on McHappy Day and how to donate please visit https://mchappy-day.raiselysite.com/, and for more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities please visit https://www.rmhccanada.ca/