Community Police Day in 55 Division set for May 11 at Jimmie Simpson Park

A youngster sits on a Toronto police Marine Unit jet ski during last year's 55 Division Community Police Day. The 2024 Community Police Day in 55 Division is set for Saturday, May 11, in Jimmie Simpson Park. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

This year’s Community Police Day in 55 Division will take place on Saturday, May 11.

Presented by the 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee, the event will take place at Jimmie Simpson Park, 872 Queen St. E. at Booth Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free 55 Division Community Police Day event is open for all residents to attend.

There will be a variety of events taking place including police vehicles for visitors to look at, and bicycle safety information. There will also be a barbecue taking place.

For more information on this year’s 55 Division Community Police Day activities, please go to https://55cplc.ca/events