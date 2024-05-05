Earl Beatty school on Woodington Avenue set to celebrate 100th anniversary on Saturday, May 11

Earl Beatty Junior and Senior Public School on Woodington Avenue will host its 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 11. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school which is located at 55 Woodington Ave., north of Danforth Avenue.

Construction began on the school in 1924 and its official opening was held on Oct. 25, 1925, with Admiral David Beatty (the first Earl Beatty) in attendance.

The 100th anniversary will feature decade rooms, an open house at the school with a welcome from the principal, tours, and a contemporary time capsule designed by current students.

For more information on the 100th anniversary celebrations, please contact the school at 416-393-9070.