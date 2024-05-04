Toronto Nature Stewards seeking volunteers as they continue work in Ashbridges Bay Park and Glen Stewart Ravine

A volunteer helps get rid of invasive plants in the Glen Stewart Ravine in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Toronto Nature Stewards are continuing their work helping remove invasive plants in the Beach, and they are looking for local volunteers to help out.

This season marks the fourth year of the program, and the organizers look forward to another successful year of helping the environment.

In 2021 when the program started they had nine sites with 150 volunteers, but this year they have a total of 43 sites with an estimated 1,000 stewards volunteering around Toronto.

The Toronto Nature Stewards have two sites here in the Beach — one at Ashbridges Bay and one in Glen Stewart Park.

The program at Ashbridges Bay will start in May and finish the season in November, working every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Their site at Glen Stewart Park runs from May to September and will be working every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To become a Nature Steward in the Beach, please go to https://torontonaturestewards.org/get-involved