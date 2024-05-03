Local photographer Michelle Quance debuts 36 Xposures documentary at the Fox Theatre; exhibition of images on this weekend

Local photographer Michelle Quance premiered her first feature-length documentary, 36 Xposures, at The Fox Theatre on Thursday, May 2. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Local photographer Michelle Quance celebrated a milestone last night as she premiered her much-anticipated feature-length documentary, 36 Xposures, at the iconic Fox Theatre in the Beach.

The documentary showcases the culmination of a unique photography challenge where eight talented photographers were tasked with pushing their creative boundaries under tight constraints.

The premiere on the night of Thursday, May 2, drew an enthusiastic crowd eager to witness the culmination of Quance’s ambitious project.

Set against the backdrop of the fast-paced 36 Xposures challenge, which took place in Mont Tremblant over two intense days, the documentary captures each photographer’s approach to the challenge, photographing local model and owner of Yoka Fashion, Carla Kloosterhuis.

During the two-day challenge, photographers were tasked with capturing model Kloosterhuis within a strict time frame of 30 minutes and limited to just 36 shots.

One of many unique aspects of this competition was a lack of instant feedback. The photographers couldn’t review their shots on a digital screen, and that created an atmosphere of anticipation and suspense as the participants eagerly awaited the unveiling of the final image selection weeks later.

For Quance, 36 Xposures is more than just a showcase of photographic talent; it’s a heartfelt fundraiser for Rett Syndrome research.

Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder, affects the lives of those diagnosed, impairing their ability to communicate and perform everyday tasks.

With a personal connection to this cause through her daughter Tennyson, diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, Quance’s goal with 36 Xposures combines her passion for film and photography with raising awareness and funds for critical research.

For Quance, hosting the premiere at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East held special significance.

“I grew up coming to the Fox and sitting in the audience, imagining making movies one day,” she shared with Beach Metro Community News on the night of the premiere.

Last night’s event marked a full-circle moment for her, highlighting the journey from childhood dreams to achieving her filmmaking aspirations.

Last October, Quance provided a sneak peek of some of the photographs at the Balmy Beach Club as part of a fundraiser for Rett Research. Those images will be now showcased during gallery exhibits and special events over this weekend at Quance’s studio located in the Upper Beaches.

Residents can view the final prints and meet the photographers and crew from season one of 36 Xposures this weekend at Michelle Quance Photography, located at 132 Main St. Hours for the exhibition are:

Friday, May 3 – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the documentary premiere, the project will release segments on its YouTube channel @36Xposures, offering viewers an immersive look at the creative process.

Sponsored by local businesses including Shea Sells Boutique, Yoka Fashion, House & Garden, and Life is Sweet, 36 Xposures has gained considerable support from the community, underscoring the importance of collaboration in bringing artistic visions to life.

Quance’s 36 Xposures is gearing up for its second season, set to challenge a new batch of photographers once again in the 2024 Toronto Edition, with Siena Turnbull as the featured model.

To donate directly to The Hope Fund for Rett Syndrome research through the Ontario Rett Syndrome Association at https://rett.ca/hope-fund/

Follow 36 Xposures on Instagram at https://instagram.com/thirty6xposures/