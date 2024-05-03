East Toronto students with links to Heydon Park Secondary School invited to 100th anniversary celebration

Heydon Park Secondary School, at 70 D’Arcy St. in the west end, holds its 100th anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 10.

Heydon Park Secondary School will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next week and the west-end school is reaching to former students from across not just Toronto but the entire country.

Heydon Park is the only all-girls school in the Toronto District School Board, including transgender and non-binary students, and special needs students.

The school’s history goes back to 1923 when it first operated out of Huron Public School.

Heydon Park Secondary School moved into the former home a Toronto Catholic School Board school on D’Arcy Street in 2000, and that has been its location since that time.

It draws students from across the city, including the East Toronto area. Jessica Rotolo, a Beach resident, is a former Heydon Park student and will be among those attending the 100th anniversary celebrations on Friday, May 10.

For more information, please go to https://schoolweb.tdsb.on.ca/heydonpark