Hooper’s Pharmacy in the Beach celebrates 30 years in the community; 100th anniversary of the company

The team at Hooper's Pharmacy on Queen Street East in the Beach is celebrating 30 years in the community. The five-store Hooper's Pharmacy chain was started in 1924 in Port Credit, Ontario. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Hooper’s Pharmacy in the Beach is marking a significant milestone, celebrating 30 years of dedicated service to the community.

Located on Queen Street East, the local pharmacy is part of the Hooper’s Pharmacy chain which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Hooper’s Pharmacy began in 1924 in Port Credit, Ontario

Over the last 100 years, Hooper’s Pharmacy has grown into a small and personal chain with five stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

Liza Smith, manager of Hooper’s Pharmacy in the Beach, highlighted the pharmacy’s focus on customer service.

“We really prioritize customer service because people deserve that personal care when it comes to their health,” she said in an interview with Beach Metro Community News. “Our customers are our neighbours; many have been coming here for decades.”

Hooper’s Pharmacy has a rich history as a pioneer in integrative pharmacy. Since 1924, it has been at the forefront of blending complementary medicine and traditional pharmacy services with its unique approach to healthcare by providing clients with access to both Western medication and homeopathic-naturopathic remedies. More than 90 per cent of items sold in-store are natural products, ranging from vitamins and personal care products to sports nutrition and pet care remedies.

“Patients and customers can get professional advice from pharmacists or our in-house homeopath to make sure they’re leaving with what they actually need,” said Smith.

One of the pharmacy’s most distinguishing features is its compounding services. Hooper’s offers a wide range of compounded medications to address individual requirements, from nasal sprays and capsules to creams, gels, and even lollipops for kids.

Joe Hsu, who took over the Beach Hooper’s in 1997, emphasized the pharmacy’s dedication to quality and personalized care. “There aren’t many compounding facilities these days as it’s a very regulated practice,” he explained.

“I’m proud to say that Hooper’s has an incredible lab, and we only accept high-quality materials and ingredients from reputable sources, which makes us and our customers confident in the medicine they get here.”

Hooper’s offers a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

“Our pharmacists are trained in Western medicine, but they also are incredibly knowledgeable about more natural medicines,” said Hsu. “We make recommendations to customers surrounding their care plans, tailoring their treatments to meet their unique needs.”

Despite the challenges faced by smaller pharmacies in competing with corporate chains, Hooper’s Pharmacy stands out for its exceptional customer service.

“The experience at Hooper’s centres around providing exceptional customer service,” said Susie Morano, Hooper’s Director of Operations. “We always go that little bit extra because we can’t fall back on a big corporate nest egg.”

As the team at Hooper’s Pharmacy in the Beach reflects on their 30 years in the community, they express deep appreciation to their local customers.

Both Hsu and Smith are incredibly grateful for their loyal customers and dedicated staff for their vital role in their 30-year journey. They, and the rest of the Hooper’s team, eagerly embrace the opportunity for another three decades of serving the community.