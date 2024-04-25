Beacher Yvonne Crezel and YCC Design Interiors receive national attention for recent projects

Beach resident Yvonne Crezel of YCC Design Interiors has recently seen her work featured in Canadian design magazines Canadian Home Trends (CHT) and Reno + Decor. Photo: Submitted.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Yvonne Crezel, a longtime Beach resident, is making headlines in the world of interior design with her recent accomplishment of being published in two prestigious Canadian design magazines.

Growing up on a horse farm in Cambridge, Ontario, Crezel moved to Toronto 35 years ago to study design at OCAD and eventually settled in the Beach, where she has primarily resided for the past 30 years.

Here, she established herself professionally as a prominent designer, in addition to her successful career in modelling, and further established herself within the community by actively engaging with her neighbours, forging lasting connections.

Crezel temporarily put her professional aspirations on hold to focus on raising her two children, who are now in their early twenties.

In 2022, fueled by her passion for design, Crezel re-entered the interior design world, launching YCC Design Interiors, a firm specializing in residential and commercial design services.

Over the years, Crezel has collaborated with numerous local clients, translating their visions into stunning design concepts that reflect their individual styles and lifestyles.

With an impressive portfolio boasting transformations of many local homes in addition to the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, Crezel’s expertise and commitment to her craft are evident in her work.

Crezel described her recent achievement of being featured in two Canadian design magazines, Canadian Home Trends (CHT) and Reno + Decor, as a “surreal experience.”

In an interview with Beach Metro Community News, Crezel expressed her gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the significance of being acknowledged by national design publications.

Her feature in CHT showcases her talent for modernizing spaces, exemplified by her transformation of a dated kitchen for a young couple.

“It was key for them to be able to work in the space (kitchen) and be able to do it comfortably and happily,” said Crezel, emphasizing her focus on creating space for her clients that prioritizes their unique lifestyle and accessibility needs.

By incorporating innovative design strategies, such as maximizing space with wall ovens and statement cabinetry, Crezel created a functional yet stylish kitchen tailored to her clients’ needs.

In Reno+Decor, Crezel delved into the importance of accessibility in design, recounting her team’s efforts to renovate a family’s primary bathroom to accommodate wheelchair access.

Despite the challenges posed by small spaces, Crezel’s design expertise shone through as she seamlessly integrated accessibility features while maintaining the integrity of the home’s existing footprint.

Describing her design style as “livable, textured, and timeless,” Crezel’s approach prioritizes creating spaces that look beautiful and enhance her clients’ lives. With a keen eye for detail and a focus on functionality, Crezel’s designs stand as testaments to her dedication to her craft.

In collaboration with fellow Beach resident Sarah McCleash, the other principal designer at YCC Design Interiors, Crezel continues to bring clients’ design dreams to life.

“It takes a village,” Crezel told Beach Metro Community News, highlighting her gratitude to have such a strong and dedicated team behind her at YCC Design Interiors.

Over the years, Crezel has created a successful partnership with Silverbirch Builds, one of the neighbourhood’s premier contracting companies founded in 2020 by Kevin Lamont and Ben Morris, longtime Beach residents with more than two decades of experience.

As Crezel and her team continue to rise in the world of interior design, her passion, commitment to excellence and lasting impact on families in the Beach community, and beyond, serves to inspire aspiring designers and homeowners.

Both magazines are available now for purchase at Presse Internationale on Queen Street East in the Beach and other retailers.

YCC Design Interiors can be found online at https://yccdesign.ca and on Instagram at @ycc.design