Gratitude 10 Walk-a-Thon in the Beach on April 28 to raise funds for brain cancer research at St. Michael’s Hospital

The Gratitude 10 Walk-a-Thon will take place on Sunday, April 28, in the Beach.

The Gratitude 10 Walk-a-Thon in support of brain cancer research will take place in the Beach on Sunday, April 28.

The walk is being organized by Beach resident Jane Brean and will help raise funds for brain cancer research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

“This year, we host our first walk-a-thon. Gather your family, friends and colleagues to form your very own team,” said Brean on the Gratitude 10 website. “Walk the official wheelchair-accessible five-kilometre route, try the ambitious DIY 10 km run, or move your body from afar with the Gratitude 10 2024 playlist. In the spirit of togetherness, we have a way for everyone to participate, while allowing you to set your own physical and fundraising goals.”

In past fundraising efforts, Gratitude 10 has raised more than $400,000 towards researching Glioma, an incurable form of brain cancer.

“As many of you know, this is a personal cause for me. I was diagnosed with Glioma on Nov. 10, 2015,” said Brean. “This fundraising, and more importantly, the Gratitude 10 community has brought new meaning to an unexpectedly altered life.”

Teams taking part in the April 28 walk-a-thon can check in at the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front, between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

The walk-a-thon starts at 9:30 a.m. along the Boardwalk. it will be followed by food, an auction, arts performances and other activities at the Balmy Beach Club from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, please go to https://secure3.convio.net/smh/site/TR/Events/FundraiseYourWayDIY?company_id=2398&pg=company&fr_id=2122