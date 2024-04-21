Deja Views: Benlamond Avenue home was built by architect Frank Darling in 1873

The archival photograph above of this house on Benlamond Avenue was taken in 1990. Photo: City of Toronto Archives.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The photo above shows one of the first houses constructed in East Toronto. This estate (in the centre frame) was built by architect Frank Darling in 1873.

It sits on Benlamond Avenue and was the home of Frank’s father, William Stewart Darling.

Frank’s other notable designs included much of the University of Toronto and that quaint building that now is the Hockey Hall of Fame!

The archival photograph above was taken in 1990 and really demonstrates how vacant lots tend to be swallowed up quite quickly, here in the Beach. I would like to thank present owners, Sandra and John Furber for providing the information just shared.

If you would like to share an old photo of your house with our readership, why not contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com