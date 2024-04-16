Don Valley Art Club Spring Awards Show and Sale on at the Riverdale Hub Gallery from April 17 to 27

The Don Valley Art Club’s Spring Awards Show and Sale will be taking place from April 17 to 27 at the Riverdale Hub Gallery on Gerrard Street East.

The Don Valley Art Club’s Spring Awards Show and Sale will take place from April 17 until April 27.

The show is taking place at a new location from past years and will be at the Riverdale Hub Gallery at 1326 Gerrard St. E.

Opening is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and the show continues until Saturday, April 27, at 5 p.m.

Members of the Don Valley Art Club (DVAC) will be displaying 70 original works of arts over the two floors of the Riverdale HUB gallery during the show.

The Riverdale Hub is developed to inspire social entrepreneurship, drive innovation and community capacity with a focus on emerging immigrant artists, attending to environmental issues.

The awards for this year’s show will be judged by Kat Honey, a well known contemporary Toronto artist. Kat will be selecting award winning art works in a variety of categories.

The show will be open to the public during the Riverdale Hub’s regular hours which are Tuesday through Saturday 12-5 p.m. Members from the DVAC will be available to assist and answer the questions of those attending the show.

As at past shows, members of the DVAC offer an array of affordable inspiring works of art to brighten home, office or cottage, or to provide a special gift.

For those who cannot attend in person, all the artworks including many more that are not in the gallery show can be viewed online from April 17 until April 27, at https://donvalleyartclub.com/artshowandsale/