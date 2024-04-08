Cloudy conditions for solar eclipse in the Beach, but local swimmers enjoyed ‘magic’ of darkness during the day

'Sunset' takes place on Monday, April 8, afternoon at the Leuty Lifeguard Station in the Beach as the solar eclipse turned day into night for a few minutes at approximately 3:19 p.m. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

From a seeing the moon-pass-over-the-sun perspective, Monday afternoon’s solar eclipse in the Beach was a bit of a dud.

However, though the clouds prevented anyone from seeing the sun being slowly blotted out in the middle of the afternoon as the total solar eclipse took place on April 8 it did get pitch dark and quite cold on the shores of Lake Ontario by the Leuty Lifeguard Station in the Beach. There was a large turnout of residents along the entire Boardwalk out to try and catch a view of the eclipse, and many had congregated near the iconic lifeguard station.

It was not too cold though for two groups of local swimmers to take the waters of the lake as the light disappeared and darkness covered the beach and the water.

The members of both the EndorFins and Ladies of Lake Ontario (LOLO) went in for a plunge just east of the Leuty Lifeguard Station at about 3:20 p.m. and stayed in the water until light started to return a few minutes later.

For Mary (a member of EndorFins), the swim during the eclipse was a powerful experience.

“It was more moving that I thought it would be to be in the water when the darkness came. It was really very emotional,” she said.

Both EndorFins and LOLO usually swim in the mornings, and so in a way this afternoon’s dip was a second sunrise swim.

Members of both groups had gathered by a small fire on the shore to talk about the swim and to speak about some of their personal intentions before hitting the water. Mary said that added to the emotion of the event.

Anna (a member of LOLO) said the swim gave everyone involved a feeling of community and togetherness. The swimmers joined hands in a circle while in the water.

“And do it on a day that was such a special occasion, it does give you the sense and understanding that this was something bigger than us,” she said. “It makes you realize that the small things in life are bigger than the big things.”

“There was a real sense of magic to it,” said Mary.

As it became obvious that the clouds were going to block out any chance of actually seeing the sun during this eclipse, Beach residents Naz, Andrew, Peter and Jacqui reflected on what they were and were not seeing on Monday afternoon.

While the words “epic failure” were not said by them, it was apparent that the eclipse did not deliver as a sight to see that would never be forgotten.

“I’m calling NASA for my money back,” said Peter.

“Since the last one was in 1979 (that was in Ontario and impacted the Toronto area), you would have thought they’d had enough time to be better prepared,” said Andrew.

Given the hype and fears of eye damage and the massive run on people buying solar eclipse glasses to protect themselves, Monday’s event was a let down locally since there was not much need to use the eye protection given the cloud cover.

“The biggest winner was Amazon,” said Naz of the company’s online sale of eclipse glasses. “Jeff Bezos has done it to us again.”

However, Jacqui did say there was a strange feeling to the beach as it began to get darker and colder. “It feels a bit creepy as it’s getting darker,” she said.

Today’s solar eclipse saw Toronto experience 99 per cent of totality as the sun was blocked by the moon. In areas like Niagara Falls (in the “Path of Totality) it was a 100 per cent eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse in Ontario will not take place until 2144, so this afternoon’s event was literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone was gathered to take it in.

Below are more photos from Monday afternoon’s solar eclipse in the Beach: