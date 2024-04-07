Deja Views: Looking east along Queen Street East to Lee Avenue in 1972

Peter and Judith Saunders shaed the image (above) of the intersection of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue. The view is looking east towards Lee along Queen.
By DAVID VAN DYKE
Thanks to Peter and Judith Saunders for sharing this wonderful image (above) of the intersection of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue!
The view is looking east and this photograph was taken in 1972.
Do you have any old photographs of Queen Street East that you would like to share with our readership?
Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!