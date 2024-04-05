Scarborough Seedy Saturday and Green Fair slated for Saturday, April 6, on Midland Avenue

The Scarborough Seedy Saturday & Green Fair is set for Saturday, April 6, at the Centre for Immigration and Community Services (CICS) at 2330 Midland Ave.

The Scarborough Seedy Saturday & Green Fair is set for Saturday, April 6.

The event will take place at the Centre for Immigration and Community Services (CICS) at 2330 Midland Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a seed exchange, gardening groups, master gardeners and much more.

Some of the organizations taking part in Saturday’s event will include the Toronto Field Naturalists, Toronto Nature Stewards, Bird Friendly Toronto, TRCA Community Engagement, Cliffcrest Butterflyway, Friends of Guild Park and Gardens, North American Native Plant Society, and the Scarborough Environmental Society.

Admission is $2 (or pay what you can) and children are admitted for free.

For more information, please go to https://www.facebook.com/SSSGFair/