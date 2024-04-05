East Toronto Guides: 5 local leagues for adults seeking activity and play this summer ⚽️

Pickleball, soccer, beach volleyball, lawn bowling and beach tennis are the focus of this week's East Toronto Guides. Photo: Alan Shackleton
Why should kids have all the fun? It’s time for adults to join the action! Embrace the summer vibes and discover five fantastic local leagues tailored for adults seeking fun, fitness, and community. Dive in, join the fun, and make this summer one to remember!
Unlock the exciting world of popular pickleball with Paddles Up Beaches Pickleball Coaching
. Join Learn to Play Clinics for beginners, where expert coaches guide you through the basics, then dive into friendly competition with their Beginner and Intermediate House Leagues. So, whether you’re new to the game or honing your abilities, Paddles Up Beaches has something for everyone!
Cherry Beach Soccer invites soccer enthusiasts to join our dynamic men’s house leagues! Dive into the camaraderie and excitement of the game while honing your skills in a supportive atmosphere. If you’re just starting your soccer journey or looking for competitive play, Cherry Beach Soccer’s house leagues
offer an inclusive experience for all participants.
Dive into the thrilling world of beach volleyball at Ashbridges Bay Beach Volleyball
! Whether you’re part of a team or flying solo, there’s a spot for you on the sun-soaked courts of Woodbine Beach. In partnership with the Ontario Volleyball Association, they offer a unique format where individuals can join teams based on their skill level.
Located on Toronto’s picturesque waterfront at the foot of Lee Ave, Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club
offers diverse recreational activities. From lawn bowling to croquet, members enjoy two sports for the price of one, complemented by winter games like carpet bowls and social events. With equipment provided, volunteer coaching, and practice sessions, members experience social interaction, low-impact exercise, and friendly competition against the backdrop of one of Toronto’s most stunning locales.
Experience the perks of Toronto Beach Tennis Club membership with their exclusive welcome pack, including a club t-shirt and virtual onboarding kit. Gain access to top-of-the-line equipment for unlimited outdoor drop-in play on available courts year-round. Plus, enjoy priority registration for tournaments and access to unique member benefits like discounted lessons, club racket offers, and invitations to exclusive events.
WE LOVE OUR ADVERTISERS!
Click here
to find out why you should become one.
This list is a promotional & informational feature curated by the Beach Metro. It does not reflect any quality or preference ranking.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!