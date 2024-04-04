Beach resident Michael Schwartz debuts horror comic Armored

Armored tells the story of a boy who discovers a medieval suit of armour.

By CHRIS ZDRAVKO

Beach resident Michael Schwartz is celebrating the recent release of his first comic book, Armored.

The book is the first in a series that Schwartz plans to continue with sequels. The comic books are illustrated by Ismael Hernandez.

Schwartz grew up in Cambridge, Ontario, but has lived in the Beach near Kingston and Waverley roads since 2016.

When he attended Galt Collegiate Institute & Vocational School in Cambridge, the school’s mascot was a ghost which he said may have had an influence on Armored.

Growing up, Schwartz loved stories. More particularly, horror stories.

One late night, after his parents allowed him to watch Poltergeist, thinking he would be scared out of watching horror movies again, his love for the genre only grew into an obsession. Schwartz rented scary movies from Blockbuster non-stop.

He believes his upbringing in Cambridge influenced his writing and encouraged his love for movies.

“There was not a whole lot to do except go to the local video store to rent movies,” said Schwartz.

After high school, Schwartz moved to Toronto to take film studies at York University.

Since his graduation from York he has worked in the film industry as a screenwriter, marketer and production manager.

Schwartz has worked with Disney theatrical marketing, where he helped promote Disney movies in Canada, and he also worked with Fox Searchlight Pictures.

“I have been writing feature films consistently since 2016,” he said.

Schwartz was a co-writer with Zina Zaflow for Netflix’s 2017 family/comedy film Gnome Alone which was based on a story by Robert Moreland. Schwartz also co-wrote (with Peter Lepeniotis and Michael Samonek) the 2023 horror/comedy film Zombie Town based on the R.L Stine book.

Stine read and reviewed Armored, saying he enjoyed it. Schwartz was “blown away” by the praise.

Armored is about an orphaned boy who stumbles across a suit of armour with supernatural properties, possessed by the spirit who wore it before.

Growing up, Schwartz spent time in Germany and he enjoyed running through medieval style castles with his sister, which inspired the setting of where the armour was found in the story.

“I just have a fascination with medieval times,” said Schwartz.

He said the armour in the story represents a barrier, preventing the protagonist from opening up to his new parents.

Schwartz said this is not a reflection of his life. “I had a very good childhood,” he said, noting that it was his dad who took him to comic book stores.

Of the Armored story, he said: “It’s like Aladdin, but what if the genie was a ghost and Aladdin had a suit of armour?”

Schwartz said he came up for the idea of the plot for Armored years ago, but was never sure about how he wanted to adapt the story.

He said he made Armored with 1980s’ movie tones, similar to Stranger Things.

While working in film, Schwartz said comics are his first diversion from screenwriting.

In an unfortunate turn of events, though, Schwartz’s comic book collection that he had been collecting since his childhood was stolen in 2018, save for two boxes. Someone broke into his garage one night and stole every box in sight.

Shwartz said he was “devastated” by the theft. “I said to my wife, ‘I don’t think I can ever look at a comic book again.’ It’s heartbreaking to me,” he said.

However, Schwartz said he believes the theft of his comics was an inspiration to create the Armored series.

Eventually, he decided to start collecting comics again. Though Schwartz’s comic book collection has now grown to triple the size of his previous one, he’s still impacted by the theft that took place.

“Please don’t steal other people’s comics. They may not be writers who become inspired to become a comic book writer,” said Schwartz to the comic book thief.

Reflective of his love of comics, Schwartz will be signing copies of Armored first issues on Free Comic Book Day, on Saturday, May 4, at Planet X on Queen Street East in the Beach. The first issues of Armored are expected to hit comic book stores on April 24.

Schwartz said he wanted to be part of the Free Comic Book Day and Armored celebration in the neighbourhood he now calls home with his wife and daughter, nine, and son, five.

During and since university Schwartz had lived in a number of Toronto neighbourhoods before settling in the Beach. “We are never leaving the Beaches. This is our home for life,” said Schwartz.

He encourages children and adults, especially fans of Stranger Things or R.L. Stine, to check out their local comic shop (Planet X at 2227 Queen St. E.) and give Armored a read.

Shwartz also invites comic fans to come to Planet X and say hello to him on Free Comic Book Day. For more info on Planet X, please go to http://www.eplanetx.com/

For more information on Schwartz, and the Armored comic book series and the Kickstarter campaign support it, please go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cloverpress/armored-1-5-comic-book/description?ref=71zztd