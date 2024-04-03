Glen Ames Senior Public School hockey team caps perfect season by winning Grade 8 city championship

Glen Ames Senior Public School recently won the Grade 8 Toronto District Elementary School Athletic Association city hockey championship. Photo: Submitted.

The hockey team from Glen Ames Senior Public School in the Beach recently won the Grade 8 city championship banner.

Glen Ames beat Glenview Senior Public School (from North Toronto) 4-1 in the Toronto District Elementary School Athletic Association (TDESAA) Grade 8 Hockey City Championship game played in late March.

Goals for Glen Ames in the championship game were scored by Max F.; Jack L.; Bodhi F.; and Jackson D. The goalie for Glen Ames in the championship game was Avery G.

The Glen Ames team is co-ed and during the regular season they skated to a perfect record of six wins and no losses in TDESAA play.

Glen Ames advance to the city championship game by beating East Toronto’s Earl Grey Senior Public School 1-0 in the semifinals of the playoffs. The goal scorer for Glen Ames was Jackson D.

Along with their regular season matches against other TDESAA teams, Glen Ames also perfected their skills by playing a number of exhibition games again Montreal private schools – winning all three of them. Glen Ames also beat a team from Upper Canada College in an exhibition game this season.

Team coaches (and Glen Ames’ teachers) Matt MacKay and Geordie Hill were very happy with the way every member of the team played this hockey season.

“It’s rare to get a group of students with that much talent throughout the lineup,” said MacKay.

“Although we had stars like Max F. and Pippa G. on defence, Jack L. and Ryder E. at forward, and Avery G. in goal, it really was the depth of the team that led to our success.”

MacKay said the team started working hard in November of last year towards its goal of a city championship.

“Right from the get-go the players were eager to work hard in practice. There was a sense that this could be a special season,” he said.

MacKay added that five of the players on this year’s championship team are Grade 7 students, so that bodes well for the success of the team next season as well.

Hill said the season that culminated in the recent city championship was the result of “years of development and dedication” to the hockey program at Glen Ames.

“After an early exit from the playoffs last year, the players and coaching staff approached this season with one goal in mind…a city championship,” said Hill.

“The players were locked-in and focused from the first tryout to the last whistle and kept that goal in mind.”

Hill said excellent leadership on the team came from captain Max F., and assistant/alternate captains Pippa G. and Hayden B.

Members of the Grade 8 hockey city champions for 2024 from Glen Ames are Bodhi F., Ryder E., Jackson K., Sean T., Hudson B., Maddie T., Max F., Alex A., Colin D., Ryan F., Evan H., Jack L., James W., Mackenzie H., Nolan A., Jackson D., Carter M, Hayden B., Pippa G., Ronin W., Avery G., Joey T., and Blake S.