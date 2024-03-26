Police seek man after streetcar allegedly damaged at Main Street and Gerrard Street East

A westbound 506 TTC streetcar is seen on Gerrard Street East at Main Street in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly damaged a TTC streetcar in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area earlier this month.

According to police, a 506 eastbound streetcar was stopped at the intersection on Tuesday, March 5, at approximately 11;24 a.m. A man who was unable to board the streetcar allegedly damaged it before fleeing the area, said police.

The man is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build, weighing approximately 180 pounds, age 30 to 39 years old, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, with distinctive writing on both arms and a round logo on both the front and back, an orange long sleeve shirt underneath, black pants, tan work boots, and a chain around his neck.

Images have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com