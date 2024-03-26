Beach Memories: Historic Walking tour of Kew Beach area set for Saturday, March 30

The Kew Williams House will be one of the stops on the Kew Beach area walking tour led by local historian Gene Domagala on the afternoon of Saturday, March 30. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By GENE DOMAGALA

My first Historic Walk of this year will take place in the Kew Beach area on Saturday, March 30, starting at 1 p.m.

Kew Beach is the central part of the Beach area, historically and geographically, with the main intersection being Queen Street East and Lee Avenue.

The Kew Beach district was started by Joseph Williams, a retired English army veteran, around 1853. This makes the area more than 170 years old.

Williams was born in London, England near the world-famous Kew Gardens, the Royal Botanic Gardens. His dream was to have something like it in his newfound country.

On our walking tour we will visit many historic sites such as the Beaches Branch library; and Beach United Church which is one of the oldest church locations dating back from 1882.

We will also see the Beach Hebrew Institute on Kenilworth Avenue which dates back to 1919, a designated historic site that originally was known as the Kenilworth Avenue Baptist Church.

Many Beachers think that the Fox is the first motion picture theatre in the area, but that is not so. There was a theatre called the Coliseum a few years before the Prince Edward (the Fox) theatre. Kew Beach is a “theatrical” area and we will certainly visit the birthplace of possibly one of the greatest motion picture directors and producers of all time – Norman Jewison who grew up in the area.

We will also visit the historic Kew Williams house in Kew Gardens during our walking tour.

Some other locations on the tour will include what was the first Royal Canadian Legion in the area; our Beach cenotaph in Kew Gardens; and historic plaques.

Everyone is welcome to attend the walk. We will meet to start the walk in front of the Beaches Branch library at 2161 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue on the south side.

Along with the March 30 tour, I also have a number of other Historic Walks planned for this year.

They are as follows:

• On Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. I will lead the Danforth Historic Walk. Please meet at the northwest corner of Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

• On Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. I will lead the Kingston Road Historic Walk. Please meet at the southeast corner of Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road.

• On Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. I will lead the East Toronto (Main Street) Historic Walk. Please meet at the northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

• On Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. I will lead the Balmy Beach Historic Walk. Please meet at the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive.

• On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. I will lead the St. John’s Cemetery Historic Walk. Please meet at the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

I am looking forward to seeing you on one or more of the walks. Historically yours!