Deja Views: Remembering Selwood Avenue and Glen Manor Drive in 1955

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This image above of the northeast corner of Selwood Avenue and Glen Manor Drive was taken by well-known photographer of the City of Toronto, James Victor Salmon.

There are more than 15,000 images of his in the City of Toronto Archives. Most of his work was shot in the mid half of the last century, including this photo, in 1955. His main focus was “old Toronto” but I am glad that he, on occasion, ventured into the Beach.

Do you have an image of the Beach that you’d like to share with our readers? Why not contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com