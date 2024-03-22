Beacher Mark Battenberg releases new poetry book A Leaf in the Wind

Mark Battenberg recently released his new poetry book A Leaf in the Wind, Poetry Faerie Tales and Meditations for Modern Times, which features his own drawings, layouts and composed music.

By YUANTONG ANITA LIU

Beach musician and composer Mark Battenberg recently released his new poetry book A Leaf in the Wind, Poetry Faerie Tales and Meditations for Modern Times, which features his own drawings, layouts and composed music.

“I would write some poetry that would be recited, and it would be seen with the music that I was putting on. And as I started to write it, I realized that I really enjoyed it and I found it a better medium to express long stories using poetry,” said Battenberg in a recent interview with Beach Metro Community News.

The book contains a volume of poems Battenberg has written for over 10 years.

Having studied both poetry and lyrical writing, Battenberg said he started writing poetry a long time ago along with music and realized it was something he was good at.

Looking back to the start of his poetry experience, Battenberg said the first poem that he began his writing for was in a contest held by the Toronto Public Library.

The contest was about responding to the City of Toronto’s decision to close branches of the library at that time. Battenberg said he wrote a poem called The Library and won the contest.

“And after I wrote that poem and it got a lot of attention, I decided to put together this collection (of poems) that I have called A Leaf in the Wind,” he said.

Battenberg said this poetry book has two main themes.

“One is understanding how as a leaf in the wind as a metaphor for our lives of being born safe and secure on the tree that is our route. And then the winds of life take us away from there and send us on a journey full of perils and joys and adventures. And we have to be able to float along with the currents and be able to persevere through that and at the same time understand that everybody else with us, all the other leaves are also going through these things and that we are part of a much bigger circle of life going on than just ourselves.”

Battenberg’s family moved to the Beach area in 1966, when he was three years old, and he now lives in the Bellefair Avenue and Queen Street East area. He said the Beach has always inspired and encouraged his artistic work.

“All of the poetry in A Leaf in the Wind was inspired by the Beaches area, from growing up here. A major one was the Glen Stewart Ravine where the poem The River Spirit was written about the stream in there,” he said.

Another main poem in the book is called The Hidden Pass, a 13-page epic about a mystic journey of destiny inspired by the day trips he took with his son through the Quarry Lands in the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East area when he was young.

Battenberg said the theme of the poem is “We need to be aware of and be careful not to tear down all the beautiful natural environment of the Beaches to build on it. And it’s done because that place is gone now.”

Also being a local real estate professional, Battenberg said his job helps him interact and gain trust with people in the community.

Asked about his role as a musician, Battenberg said he has been holding a community concert for about 10 years every winter and summer solstice to raise food for local food banks.

“It’s always been a really big success and it’s something I love to do, and we bring in a lot of food and a lot of awareness for people in the community that are needing food,” said Battenberg.“It is like a gift I get to give back to my Beaches area.”

Battenberg said he has noticed that people don’t want to talk about it when they don’t have food or if they need some support, so what artists can do is to spark the fire and bring awareness to people who are willing to help others.

For more information on A Leaf in the Wind, please contact markbattenberg@rogers.com