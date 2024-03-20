Toronto Beaches Lions Club Easter Parade takes to Queen Street East on Sunday, March 31

The Easter bunny waves to the crowds along Queen Street East during the 2023 Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade. This year's parade will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

Residents are invited to welcome the Easter Bunny at the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. in front of the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue, and then heads west along Queen Street East to Woodbine Avenue.

A Beach tradition since 1967, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.

Numerous participants will be taking part in this year’s parade including representatives of local businesses and community organizations. There will be floats, marchers and musical entertainment for those gathering along Queen Street East for the parade. The Easter Bunny will of course be at the parade waving to children along the route.

Also, members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be at the parade collecting donations of eyeglasses for its Recycle for the Gift of Sight program. One of the Lions Club’s pillars of service is helping provide vision care to countries and people in need. Also, donations to the local Lions can be made along the parade route in either cash or by tap to club members.

Residents are reminded Queen Street East will be closed to vehicle traffic between the R.C. Harris plant and Woodbine Avenue for the duration of the parade which is expected to take approximately two hours.

The parade is part of a number of Easter celebrations locally including the annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday, March 29.

For more information, including how to take part in the parade, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/