Toronto Beaches Lions Club Easter Parade takes to Queen Street East on Sunday, March 31

Residents are invited to welcome the Easter Bunny at the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31.
The parade starts at 2 p.m. in front of the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue, and then heads west along Queen Street East to Woodbine Avenue.
A Beach tradition since 1967, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.
Numerous participants will be taking part in this year’s parade including representatives of local businesses and community organizations. There will be floats, marchers and musical entertainment for those gathering along Queen Street East for the parade. The Easter Bunny will of course be at the parade waving to children along the route.
Also, members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be at the parade collecting donations of eyeglasses for its Recycle for the Gift of Sight program. One of the Lions Club’s pillars of service is helping provide vision care to countries and people in need. Also, donations to the local Lions can be made along the parade route in either cash or by tap to club members.
Residents are reminded Queen Street East will be closed to vehicle traffic between the R.C. Harris plant and Woodbine Avenue for the duration of the parade which is expected to take approximately two hours.
The parade is part of a number of Easter celebrations locally including the annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday, March 29.
For more information, including how to take part in the parade, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!