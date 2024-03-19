Tenants’ Town Hall meeting hosted by Toronto-Danforth MPP Tabuns to take place at Bethany Baptist Church Wednesday night

Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns will host a Tenant Town Hall Meeting on the evening of Wednesday, March 20.
The meeting will take place at the Bethany Baptist Church, 1041 Pape Ave. on the corner of Cosburn Avenue, starting at 7 p.m.
The NDP MPP for the Toronto-Danforth riding, Tabuns is hosting the meeting which will provide tenants with information on legislation and resources.
Guest speakers will include Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher; housing lawyer Karly Wilson of the Don Valley Community Legal Services; and a representative from ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) East York.
There will also be an opportunity at the meeting for those who have questions or need help with specific issues to be heard.
For more information on the meeting, please go to https://www.petertabuns.ca/tenants_town_hall or or call his office at 416-461-0223.
