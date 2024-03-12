Jackalope Contemporary Art Gallery on Queen Street East to host opening gala this Saturday

Gail Williams and Tracy Davies will be celebrating the Grand Opening of the Jackalope Gallery on Queen Street East on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Submitted.

By YUANTONG ANITA LIU

Local artists Gail Williams and Tracy Davies will be celebrating the opening of their gallery, the Jackalope Contemporary Art Gallery, at 1558 Queen St. E. near Coxwell Avenue, on Saturday, March 16.

Williams and Davies said they want to provide an inclusive opportunity for all artists at their gallery.

“We feel it is very important to showcase all artists of all ages and backgrounds, (such as) up and coming artists, emerging artists and professional artists, to give everybody a place to take part,” said Williams.

Living in the Woodbine and Gerrard avenues area, Williams said she has been in the Beach area for about 50 years.

“I worked in the healthcare field, but I always wanted to be an artist. So, a few years ago, I started showing my art, taking workshops and showing at art fairs. And then along the way, I met my good friend here, Tracy, at one of the art fairs.”

Williams said Davies started talking about opening an art gallery which had never been on either’s radar before.

“But the more she talked about it, and the more I found out about her, the more I got excited about it.”

A registered nurse for many years, Davies had also been studying and creating art since childhood.

“I had won some shows in elementary school and got to be in the gallery show at that young age. So that sparked my interest and then I left nursing 15 years ago and jumped into the arts,” said Davies.

She used to run a gallery in Cornwall, Ont., but during the COVID-19 pandemic, she came back to Toronto and now lives in the Beach near Kew Gardens.

Davies said they are looking through many artwork submissions for the gallery, and a lot of them are coming from the United States.

“We will curate the submissions and put together a cohesive piece of work to introduce in the show and we’re opening the submissions to not just the city, but nationally and internationally.”

Davies said they will provide a vested show prize of $500 during the opening exhibition (the Courage show) to get everyone involved in the activity.

“You can come in and see the show, enjoy the show, meet artists and then decide what is your favourite piece,” said Davies. “We’ll do a voting here in person and we’ll put it on the website and Instagram so those who cannot attend in person can take part in the vote as well.”

Another speciality is that Davies and Williams will provide “a special Grand Opening commission rate” for the artists.

According to Williams, the commission rate in most galleries is 50 per cent for the artists and 50 per cent for the gallery. However, they decided to start with a 70 per cent commission for the artists, and the remaining amount to the gallery, aiming to “encourage emerging artists as well as well-known artists.”

Asked about the reason they started the gallery, Davies said they want to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming in and taking part with them.

“As an artist wanting to take part in shows and be a part of the community or find a group that’s inclusive. It’s not always easy for people to go and approach a gallery. It’s very daunting.”

She said she wants artists and visitors to feel like they are welcome and belong. “I thoroughly enjoyed the excitement of seeing artists selling works, taking part in shows, feeling like they’re a part of a special community and having each other to lean on.”

They also want to provide networking opportunities in the gallery, especially for new artists.

“Maybe they’re new artists and they’re not ready to show, but they can at least come in and get to know other artists and join the community, take classes and then eventually go out and apply to galleries,” said Davies.

Davies said she and Williams have the same outlook on inclusivity.

“I’ve always had the belief that everybody is creative,” said Williams. “Whenever I say that to people, they always say, I could never be an artist. I can’t even draw a straight line. And my response to that is well, thank God, because who needs straight lines?”

She wants people to value their own creativity and beauty in everyday life.

“I think people let their past teachers or adults, or anybody in power, say, oh, that doesn’t look like that. They let that be a judgment on them and it stops them (from pursuing art). It’s really important to embrace that part of yourself because it makes your life more interesting,” said Williams.

The Jackalope Gallery business hours will be Thursday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Grand Opening gala celebration on Saturday, March 16, will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with the regular hours, Williams and Davies added that they are always happy to open up by appointment and hold private tours if requested.

Davies said the gallery accepts contemporary and modern art, but also calls for sculpture jewelry, functional works, glass, ceramic, fiber, metal and photography.

“We’re open to all sorts of creations. We’re open to working with whoever loves and appreciates art.”

For more information on the Jackalope Gallery, please go to https://www.thejackalopegallery.ca/