Neil McNeil Senior boys hockey team wins fourth city title in a row; prepares for upcoming OFSAA championships

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Senior boys hockey team celebrates after winning the TDCAA (Toronto District Colleges Athletic Association) city championship with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Allen Academy on March 1 in Etobicoke.

By JACK SKINNER

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Maroons Senior boys hockey team has advanced to the Ontario championships after winning the city crown earlier this month.

The Maroons won the TDCAA (Toronto District Colleges Athletic Association) city championship with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Allen Academy last week.

The city championship game was played at the Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke on Friday, March 1.

Leading the Maroons to the city title in the game against Bishop Allen were goal scorers William Millar, William Joyce and Ryan Yankowich. Goalie Ethan Parks earned the shutout for the Maroons.

Neil McNeil won their fourth consecutive city championship this year dating back to 2019.

The Maroons also won the city crown in 2020, but then high school sports shut down in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maroons, though, picked up where they left off once high school sports returned by winning the city championships in 2023 and once again this year.

The city championship win this year was sweet for the Maroons as they had finished second in regular season play to Bishop Allen, even though the teams were even in points.

Neil McNeil coach Eric Naranowicz said this year’s team relies on its speed and physical play and the boys are looking forward to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships in Brooklin (Whitby) from March 19 to 21.

“This year’s version of the Maroons features a fast and physical team,” said Naranowicz.