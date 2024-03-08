East Toronto Guides: 5 local business resources to help with tax season

Liberty Tax on Danforth Avenue, is one of five firms outlined in our list of tax help providers. Photo by: Erin Horrocks-Pope

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

As we approach tax season, you don’t have to go it alone. From first-time taxpayers to seasoned entrepreneurs, partnering with a local tax professional can alleviate stress, minimize errors, and optimize financial outcomes.

Located on Queen Street East, next to the Neville Park streetcar loop, East Side Chartered Professional Accountants offers integrated finance, accounting, auditing, and tax services. As a one-stop shop for all accounting needs, they provide comprehensive solutions, including personal tax, business tax, sole proprietorship, corporate tax, consulting, and more. With an agile approach, they’re ready to alleviate administrative burdens and offer personalized consultations for your tax needs.

2495 Queen St E.

(647) 685-1650

Kennedy Tax & Accounting Inc. in Scarborough is a trusted partner for all sorts of accounting needs. Specializing in taxation, income tax preparation, accounting, and business consulting, they offer personalized services tailored to your requirements. From personal and corporate tax preparation to tax planning and consultation, the experienced Kennedy Tax team provides expert guidance and tax compliance.

2390 Eglinton Ave E #205

(647) 827-2220

Liberty Tax

Located on Danforth Avenue just a few blocks east of Coxwell Avenue, Liberty Tax, led by Gerry and his team, offers expert assistance for all your personal and business tax needs. With their convenient location and dedicated service, you can trust Liberty Tax to provide reliable and efficient support during tax season and beyond.

1714 Danforth Ave.

(647) 503-0538

Get ready for the 2024 tax season with Perfect Accounting, conveniently located near Greenwood and Danforth Avenues. Their expert team offers personalized tax planning strategies to minimize liabilities and optimize returns. Maximizing RRSP, TFSA contributions and leveraging tax credits and deductions, are just some of the ways Perfect Accounting ensures efficient and effective tax preparation tailored to your unique tax needs.

1245 Danforth Ave #202

(647) 725-2215

At Robert Gore & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants, Robert Gore, the recipient of 2023’s Beach Citizen of the Year award, leads a dedicated team of accounting and tax professionals. Their boutique-style practice emphasizes personalized service, tailored financial solutions, and strong client relationships. With a focus on the growth and success of each individual, business, and non-profit organization they serve, Robert Gore & Associates is committed to excellence in client care.

1238 Kingston Rd.

(416) 699-8070

