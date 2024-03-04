Police seek man on firearms charges in connection with alleged assault in Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a firearm investigation.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with a firearm investigation in East Toronto over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 2, at approximately 5:53 p.m., police were called to a call for reports of an alleged assault taking place in the Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue area.

According to police, the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim with a firearm, police said. The suspect then fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

Police are looking for Izaih Shokoff, 21, of Toronto, in connection with the incident.

He is wanted on a number of charges including two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with a thin build and brown hair worn in an afro.

An image has been released in the hopes that someone can help police locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

UPDATE: In a news release on the afternoon of Monday, March 4, Toronto police said Shokoff had been arrested.