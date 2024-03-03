Scarborough Players’ production of Steel Magnolias takes stage on Friday, March 8

The Scarborough Players’ production of Steel Magnolias runs from March 8 to 23 at the Scarborough Village Theatre. This photo is of the scene from Shelby’s wedding day with (from left) Christine Dick as M’lynn, Valerie Courville as Annelle, Rhonda Upshaw as Clairee, Malorie Mandolidis as Ouiser, Coral Benzie as Shelby and Alison Mullings as Truvy. Photo by Brian Whitmore.

The Scarborough Players’ production of Steel Magnolias opens March 8, at Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd.

Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana is where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

The play, a woman’s play in the best sense of the word, is alternately hilarious and touching. Its examination of female bonding and the lasting friendships it can create is part of the play’s enduring appeal.

Considered a modern classic, the play is recommended for audiences age 10 and up.

The Scarborough Players’ production is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc.

Steel Magnolias is a comedy that tugs at your heartstrings. Director, Greg Nowlan’s appreciation of the play best describes what it is all about:

“I love these characters. They make me laugh and they make me cry. They are completely drawn characters that jump out at you. You want to listen to what they have to say. We go through the four seasons (out of sequence mind you) with these women,” he said.

Steel Magnolias utilizes the ritual of the beauty parlour; a ritual that is almost tribal. It reveals that these are intelligent and modern women. They are witty, funny, charming, and remarkable. They talk about all manner of things: the theatre, homosexuality, religion, fashion, and football. Some call it gossip, but it is the stories of a community that are told in this beauty parlour. The surface innocence of a small town is opened to reveal the remarkable depths beneath it, in the stories that are shared while hair is washed, cut, coloured, and styled.

The play also the drama of the relationship between mother and daughter. M’Lynn and Shelby argue and disagree, but they love each other. In fact, Shelby has a lesson for us all: “I would rather have thirty minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special.”

The characters are resilient in the face of adversity; no wilting flowers here. They are steel magnolias one and all.

“This is a wonderful play that will entertain our audience and give them something to think about as they make their way home at the end of the performance,” said Nowlan.

Steel Magnolias welcomes Nowlan back to the director’s chair with Scarborough Playerrs. He is best known for his work onstage and appeared, most recently, as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Once again, an extraordinary creative team helps to putthe show together.

Taking a step back from costumes, Mary Nowlan is putting her creative talent to work as set designer. Watch out for lighting magic from Jennifer Bakker, and sound design by Larry Westlake.

Stage manager, Bodene Corbitt, returns and she will be supported by a new ASM, Victoria Badham, who was last seen as Mrs. Cratchit in A Christmas Carol.

The challenge for any production of Steel Magnolias is creating Truvy’s late 1980s beauty salon. Costuming the ladies of Chinquapin are Katherine Turner, Jamie Obregon and her daughters Kaylee and Elena Oak.

This production is also being supported by the talented “Steel Magnolias of Scarborough”, Susan and Michelle Jankovski of Susie’s Shears Beauty Salon. They have devoted their time and talent to ensure that Truvy and Annelle get the hair just right.

The remarkable cast includes Players’ veteran actors, Alison Mullings as Truvy (Rita in Educating Rita), Coral Benzie as Shelby (Janine in Halfway There), Rhonda Upshaw as Clairee (Vi in Halfway There), Malorie Mandolidis as Ouiser (Mrs. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice) and Christine Dick as M’Lynn (Belinda Blair in Noises Off). Scarborough Players are also delighted to welcome newcomer, Valerie Courville, as Annelle.

Steel Magnolias rusn from March 8 to 23, 2024. To order tickets, or for more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tscar or call 416-267-9292.