East End Guides: 5 local shops to get great organic produce and products

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE When it comes to choosing organic and health-focused products, it’s not just about personal well-being – it’s also about supporting local farmers and sustainable practices. Luckily, the east end is full of excellent spots to find the freshest organic goods, home and body care products, supplements, and other essentials. Beach Metro has compiled a list of these local favourites to explore. These businesses are dedicated to community, quality products, and supporting local makers, vendors, and farmers. And if you’re in the mood for organic refreshments, stop by Farmacia Health Bar on Queen Street East, just west of Wineva Avenue. They offer a delicious array of organic smoothies, juices, power drinks, and elixirs – the perfect treat while also supporting local! Raise the Root Raise the Root in Leslieville is the ultimate destination for 100 per cent organic seasonal produce, essential grocery items, and one-of-a-kind foods crafted by local artisans. This community-centric store welcomes a constant stream of farmers, foragers, and local entrepreneurs delivering their delectable and nourishing goods. With ever-changing options of locally-produced wholesome foods, Raise the Root’s doors are open to everyone seeking a fantastic selection of organic offerings. Urban Renewals Serving as a manufacturing company and a retail store, Urban Renewals, located in Parkview Hills near St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive, offers a diverse range of herbal and natural products, including their own brand, alongside gems, home wellness items, and other delightful treasures. Their products are meticulously crafted in small batches by hand, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices. With formulations rooted in extensive research and herbal expertise, Urban Renewals is committed to providing high-quality goods that promote health and well-being. Courage Foods Courage Foods in the Upper Beaches is locally renowned for its inviting aroma and cozy ambiance. This charming grocery store offers carefully curated produce sourced as locally as possible, along with pantry essentials, delicious baked goods, and foods freshly prepared in-house. Committed to meeting the community’s needs, Courage Foods delivers a diverse selection of high-quality products at affordable prices, catering to all tastes, dietary needs, and budgets. Big Carrot The Big Carrot, located in the Upper Beaches and The Danforth, promotes healthy living and community support. Both locations offer a diverse range of local, organic, and sustainable products while also advocating against GMOs and promoting fair trade practices. The Big Carrot also empowers consumers to make informed choices by focusing on education and charitable giving, and their commitment to animal welfare extends to their seafood and meat selections, ensuring ethical and sustainable sourcing. Beaches Natural Foods Beaches Natural Foods, located in the Beach, is a favourite local health food store with decades of industry experience. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, the store offers various health products including vitamins, supplements, natural and organic foods, personal care items, bulk foods, protein powders, greens, and natural cleaning products. With a focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere, providing friendly and knowledgeable service, and offering quality products at affordable prices, Beaches Natural Foods’ priority on customer satisfaction is unmistakable. Subscribe to our free weekly digital newsletter for local news and exclusive East End Guides by clicking here. This list is a promotional feature. It does not reflect any quality or preference ranking.