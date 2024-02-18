Free Family Day skating parties set for Sunday and Monday at Ted Reeve Arena

Residents are invited to get their skates on for free Family Day skating parties on both Sunday and Monday of the Family Day long weekend. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

Local residents will have two opportunities to take to the ice at Ted Reeve Arena and do some skating this Family Day long weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Beaches-East York Councillor hosts his Family Day long weekend skating party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In his recent newsletter, Bradford said he was happy to have the event taking place at Ted Reeve Arena once again as the facility had been closed for many months last year due to major “state-of-good-repair renovations”.

“We are all thrilled to see it reopen and excited to give more families a chance to lace up and check it out,” said Bradford.

There will be treats and hot chocolate available at the free skate on Feb. 18.

A second opportunity for skaters takes place on Family Day itself (Monday, Feb. 19) as the Toronto Beaches Lions Club host a free Family Day Skate on Monday, Feb. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m.

There will be hot chocolate and other treats available for participants.

Donations of eyeglasses for the Lions Clubs International Eyeglass recycling campaign which is called Recycle For Sight and helps meet the demand for eyeglasses in developing nations. For more information, please go to https://www.beacheslions.com/recycleforsight/

The Family Day Skate is sponsored by Justin McCartney, broker at Crew & Co. Royal LePage Estate Realty.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, please visit https://www.beacheslions.com/

Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St.