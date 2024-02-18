Black History Month celebrations on Feb. 25 at Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre

The 29th Annual Black History Month Event on Sunday, Feb. 25, will bring youth from across Toronto together to celebrate the positive experiences and achievements of their peers, according to organizers from the Eastview Toronto BGC (Boys and Girls Club) and the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre.

The theme for the Sunday, Feb. 25, celebration is Black Heroes.

Events at the free celebration will include performances, a fashion show, displays and a dinner.

The event is for youth ages 13 to 20 and all community members are invited to attend.

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre is located at 86 Blake St., in the Jones and Danforth avenues area.

This celebration takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to register in advance by contacting Anthony Fagan by email at Anthonyfagan@eastviewcentre.com or by phone at 416 392 1750, extension 310. The registration deadline for attendees to contact Fagan is Friday, Feb. 23.