Winter Stations celebrates launch of Queen Street East displays in trio of local parks

Winter Stations 2024 kicked off with the launch of the Making Waves installation in Woodbine Park, at the corner of Queen Street East and Northern Dancer Boulevard, last Thursday night. On hand for the opening ceremonies were (from left) Paul Bieksa, Executive Director of The Beach BIA, and Making Waves designers Purvangi Patel and Adria Maynard. Photo by Alan Shackleton

The installations for Winter Stations on Queen Street East are now on display in three Beach parks.

A launch party was held to celebrate the new Queen Street Stations on the night of Thursday, Feb. 15.

New for this year will be three installations set up along Queen Street East. They are CONRAD at Ivan Forrest Gardens park; Delighthouse at Kew Gardens park; and Making Waves at Woodbine Park (corner of Queen Street East and Northern Dancer Boulevard).

Thursday night’s celebrations saw Winter Stations officials, sponsors and designers take part at the unveiling of the Making Waves installation.

Paul Bieksa, Executive Director of The Beach BIA and one of the Winter Stations sponsors, said he was thrilled to see the installations expanding beyond Woodbine Beach.

“People want to see and have different experiences, and this lets them take Winter Stations in the Beach all the way from the sandy beach to along Queen Street,” he said. “We’re so happy that they will be able to continue their adventure of Winter Stations.”

Especially appealing about the three installations in the Queen Street East parks is that they are illuminated and visitors will be able to experience them at night as well.

Making Waves designers Purvangi Patel and Adria Maynard said they were very happy with how their installation looked at night with its illuminated bulbs.

“I was very excited to see it lit up, and so happy with how it looked with the snow reflecting the light around it,” said Patel on Thursday. “I like it being in the park; gives people a chance to see it in the dark and at all hours.”

Making Waves features a bench which can be turned by handles to move and simulate the action of waves. In its description, the designers said it would “ripple” across time and space.

Winter Stations, which started in 2015, will also include six new installations along Woodbine Beach this year. The opening ceremonies for Winter Stations 2024 will take place on Family Day (Monday, Feb. 19) on at noon on Woodbine Beach.

For more on this year’s Winter Stations 204 installations on Woodbine Beach, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/01/17/winter-stations-2024-to-feature-installations-along-woodbine-beach-and-in-parks-on-queen-street-east/

For more information on Winter Stations, please go to https://winterstations.com/