Lion Dance and Parade to welcome the Year of the Dragon this Sunday in Toronto’s East Chinatown

The annual Lunar New Year’s Lion Dance Parade will take place in Toronto’s East Chinatown this Sunday, Feb. 18.

The celebration welcoming the Year of the Dragon begins with a Lion Dance at the Zhong Hua Men Archway on Gerrard Street East, one block west of Broadview Avenue.

Lunar New Year took place on Feb. 10 and is followed by days of community celebrations afterwards.

Sunday’s Lion Dance and Parade are organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of East Toronto.

The Chinese zodiac calendar has 12 symbols – the Mouse, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Those with the birth years 1928, 1949, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024 are considered to be born in the Year of the Dragon. Those born in the Year of the Dragon are considered to be lucky.

After the Lion Dance at the Zhong Hua Archway this Sunday, the Parade will see participants visit local businesses along Broadview Avenue to bring them good luck, before turning onto First Avenue where they will head east and then back north along Boulton Avenue to make their way back to Gerrard Street East.

Along with China, the Lunar New Year is also celebrated in other countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. Although some of the traditions are shared amongst these nations, celebrations are unique to each country’s cultural identity.