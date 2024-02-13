Community coat drives at local businesses helping to keep residents in need warm

The Take a Jacket, Leave a Jacket Rack located outside of No Bones About it at 155 Main St. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

BY ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Alex Winch, the owner of Beach Solar Laundromat on Queen Street East, has transformed a distressing theft into a community drive to help keep people warm this winter.

The journey began on Nov. 17 of last year when a customer at Beach Solar Laundromat reported the theft of two sweaters from her dryer load.

In a Facebook post, Winch detailed the incident, revealing how the thief, a homeless woman seeking warmth, walked away with the sweaters. The encounter left Winch disturbed, prompting him to take action.

Winch decided to install a coat rack outside Monk’s Fine Fabric Care at 2240A Queen St. E, encouraging people to donate coats or help themselves if in need of them.

The idea was to make coats accessible round the clock, particularly at night when traditional resources are scarce. Winch’s gesture quickly gained traction and saw numerous donations to Monk’s Coat Rack.

“When I started, I had no idea how it would work out. I just felt the immediate need to do something to respond to the woman who was sufficiently in need that she stole two sweaters,” said Winch.

The response from the community exceeded all of his expectations. More than 100 coats have been donated.

Winch emphasized the simplicity of the initiative – no check-ins, no paperwork, just an open exchange of warmth and kindness.

“I think we’re well past a hundred coats donated, but how far past, I couldn’t guess. Coats are being donated at all hours, and there’s no ‘check-in’ or paperwork. All coats donated have been rehomed with the exception of about 15 we have on hand at the moment,” he explained.

Winch admitted being surprised by the varying degrees of need among individuals who took coats. He highlighted a moving encounter on a freezing rain-filled night when a woman stood outside his shop scanning the coats hanging outside.

“At first, I thought the woman wasn’t in need because her coat looked like a designer ski coat. But, when she stepped inside my store, her fingers were too numb to work the zipper,” said Winch, indicating the depth of her desperation for warmth.

The coat rack set up by Winch, also inspired another local business to do the same. Katie Bones of No Bones About It, located 155 Main St, just south of Gerrard Street East, has set up a similar coat rack outside her business.

Bones, no stranger to charitable initiatives, previously organized clothing donations for people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 holiday season.

“Countless items have been donated [for the coat rack], from snow pants to mitts and hats to boots. When something disappears, the next day, something replaces it. It’s beautiful!” said Bones.

“I hope more small businesses catch on. It’s an easy project to launch, costing nothing but love and hope,” she added.

Both Winch and Bones plan to continue their coat racks indefinitely, embodying the spirit of community support and compassion. These initiatives align with a growing trend of community-driven initiatives, such as Little Free Pantries and the Community Fridge at Old’s Cool General Store in East York, offering a helping hand to those in need.