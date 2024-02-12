Police seek suspect in connection with alleged assault on TTC subway train near Pape Station in January

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Jan. 14 on a TTC subway train near Pape Station.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a TTC subway train near Pape Station earlier this year.

According to police, a 19-year-old was riding the subway westbound approaching Pape Station at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, when a man allegedly him from behind with a wooden object.

Police said the victim was helped off the train at Pape by other passengers, and the suspect remained on board the westbound train.

The victim and the suspect were not known to each another, police said.

The suspect is described as male, 35 to 40 years old, five-feet, eight-inches tall, with black hair and full black beard. He was wearing a black winter jacket, beige-yellow zippered sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Police have released an image of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com