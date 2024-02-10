Deja Views: Remembering Loblaws on Queen Street East in the 1960s

Photo above shows Queen Street East looking east by Willow Avenue sometime in the 1960s. Photo by Alex Gulin.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The image above was taken sometime in the 1960s. We are looking east on Queen Street East towards the grocery store (then Loblaws) by Willow Avenue.

For many years it was called ValuMart, but perhaps there wasn’t much value in the name for it is now known at the Independent with a Loblaws logo on the facade.

I should give this plug: It is the only business in the Beach with a no-charge parking lot. How do you like those apples?

