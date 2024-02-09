Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus join with guests the Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir for concert on Sunday, Feb. 11

A pair of choirs will perform a concert at the Church of St. Aidan, 2423 Queen St. E. in the Beach, starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus, with guests the Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir, will perform locally on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Church of St. Aidan, 2423 Queen St. E. in the Beach, starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for youth.

Founded in 2006, The Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus “aims to promote the love of singing and the joy of drama in children and youth. We are committed to pursuing the highest standards both chorally and dramatically in an inclusive, supportive and welcoming community; to provide opportunities for creativity, performance and personal growth,” according to its website.

The Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir was formed in 1995 and continues the Welsh tradition of singing songs born of the mountains and valleys of Wales.

The Choir also “emphasizes a multicultural context in its broad repertoire which also includes spirituals, operatic arias, Canadian folk songs as well as Broadway show tunes, pop and contemporary music all sung off book in accordance with tradition,” according to the Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir website.

For more information on Sunday’s concert, please go to https://www.torontowelshchoir.com/