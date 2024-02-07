Third suspect in Leslieville shooting death of innocent bystander Huebner-Makurat last July is believed to have fled to Somalia, police say

Toronto police investigate a shooting at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue on July 7, 2023 that took the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44.

Toronto police have identified a third suspect wanted in the death of Leslieville resident Karolina “Caroline” Huebner-Makurat, 44, in Leslieville last July.

An innocent bystander, Huebner-Makurat was killed by a stray bullet fired during an altercation by three men outside of the South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC) just after noon on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Huebner-Makurat, a mother of two daughters ages four and seven at the time of her death, was crossing Carlaw Avenue at Queen Street East when the shooting took place. The SRCHC is located just south and east of the intersection and offers a safe injection site service for drug users.

The third suspect identified by police in the shooting is Ahmed Ali, 19, of Toronto. He is wanted on charges of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.

At news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 7, police said that Ali fled Canada shortly after the shooting and is now believed to be in Somalia. Canada does not have an extradition treaty with Somalia, said Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman at the news conference.

“I don’t believe we have an extradition treaty with Somalia so I hope he sees this and makes arrangements to surrender,” said Marsman. “Or I hope his family convinces him to surrender or that he travels to a country we have an extradition treaty with.”

Marsman said the news conference that Ali had fled Canada shortly after Huebner-Makurat’s death and at that time he was not on police’s “radar” as a suspect.

The shooting took place as a result of an attempted by robbery by two men of a third man just outside the SRCHC on the afternoon of July 7, said Marsman at the news conference.

“All I can say is these individuals were drug dealers and they were in the area,” he said.

On July 13, Toronto police announced that Damien Hudson, 32, had been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with Huebner-Makurat’s death.

On Aug. 15, police said Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with probation. Also, Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstruction of justice. Mohammed was an employee of SRCHC.

At the Feb. 7 news conference, Marsman alleged that the incident was a result of Ali and Ibrahim attempting to rob Hudson. He said there were two firearms discharged in the incident, alleging one of those was used by Hudson and the other by Ali.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” said Marsman.

He said that scenario is reflected in the fact Ali is charged with robbery with a firearm as well as manslaughter.

The robbery led to the altercation, and they were attempting to steal drugs or money or both, alleged Marsman.

Numerous concerns about safety and the loitering of people involved in criminal activity around the SRCHC and its Safe Injection Site had been reported by local residents in the months prior to the shooting of Huebner-Makurat.

As a result, the Ontario Ministry of Health ordered a critical incident review of Consumption and Treatment services sites across the province in August of last year.

In November, the province appointed Jill Campbell, a former executive at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), as the new supervisor of the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Ali is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Marsman said anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com