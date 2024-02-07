Suspect sought after alleged break-in at business in the Queen Street East and Neville Park Boulevard area

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged break-in near the intersection of Queen Street East and Neville Park Boulevard in the Beach yesterday morning.

Police were called to the area at approximately 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, regarding the incident.

According to police, a man broke the front door of a business, gained entry and allegedly took a number of items before fleeing.

The man is described as having a medium build with a black beard. He was wearing a black toque, a light coloured hooded jacket, “Adidas” track pants, light coloured shoes, and winter gloves.

Police have released images of the suspect in the hope someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com