Bake sale at Beaches Recreation Centre in support of heart research set for Saturday, Feb. 10

A bake sale and marketplace in support of heart research will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 9 a.m.

A bake sale in support of the Katie Shea Cardiomyopathy Research Fund will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The sale will raise funds for Heart Failure Research at Toronto General Hospital.

Along with baked goods, there will also be a Marketplace of new items as part of the fundraiser which is presented by the youth membership of the Beaches Recreation Centre.

The fundraiser takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Beaches Recreation Centre is located at 6 Williamson Rd.

Those who wish to donate baked goods or new items for sale on Feb. 10 can do so by contacting Gaby at 416-371-1756 or by calling the Beaches Recreation Centre at 416-392-0740.