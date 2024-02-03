Community Centre 55’s Soup Tasting Competition set for Feb. 29

East Toronto residents can celebrate the Leap Year on Thursday, Feb. 29, with a bowl of soup at Community Centre 55.
The annual Soup Tasting Competition will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., on Feb. 29.
Participants are invited to be the “judge” as local restaurants serve up their best soup creations in the hopes of winning the prestigious Silver Laddle award.
The final list of restaurants competing this year has yet to be finalized.
The competition is a fundraiser in support of programs at Community Centre 55.
Tickets cost $5.
For more information, please call 416-691-1113 or send an email to jade@centre55.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!