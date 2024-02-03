Community Centre 55’s Soup Tasting Competition set for Feb. 29

Local residents and restaurant owners take part in the 2023 Community Centre 55 Soup Tasting Competition. This year's event takes place on Feb. 29 and is a fundraiser for programs at Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

East Toronto residents can celebrate the Leap Year on Thursday, Feb. 29, with a bowl of soup at Community Centre 55.

The annual Soup Tasting Competition will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., on Feb. 29.

Participants are invited to be the “judge” as local restaurants serve up their best soup creations in the hopes of winning the prestigious Silver Laddle award.

The final list of restaurants competing this year has yet to be finalized.

The competition is a fundraiser in support of programs at Community Centre 55.

Tickets cost $5.

For more information, please call 416-691-1113 or send an email to jade@centre55.com