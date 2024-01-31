Variety Village to begin search for new President and CEO as Karen Stintz announces plans for federal politics

Variety Village President and CEO Karen Stintz is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo with a Variety summer camp participant.

Variety – The Children’s Charity of Ontario has announced that it will be searching for a replacement for President and CEO Karen Stintz in the wake of her announcement she will be seeking the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) candidate nomination for the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence in advance of the next federal election.

“Our President and CEO, Karen Stintz, has decided to embark on a new journey in federal politics,” said the Variety announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

“As Karen transitions to her new role, we will be searching for an appropriate replacement. Variety’s operations will continue without interruption, and Karen will remain as President and CEO until we find a suitable successor.”

Variety’s operations are run out of the Variety Village facility on Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough, and Stintz has been the President and CEO there since 2015.

“Under Karen’s remarkable leadership, Variety has experienced tremendous growth in our ability to serve more children with disabilities across Ontario,” said the Variety announcement.

“Karen’s exceptional leadership over the past eight years has been greatly appreciated, and he accomplishments make us immensely proud. We extend our best wishes and success to Karen and her family as she embarks on this new chapter.”

Stintz said earlier this week that she would be seeking the CPC nomination in Eglinton-Lawrence. The riding is presently held by Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

“I believe the Conservative Party of Canada led by Pierre Poilievre better understands the needs of my community and I also believe that I can help be part of the change that will make the Conservative Party successful in the next election,” said Stintz on her website announcing her bid to seek the Eglinton-Lawrence CPC candidate nomination.

Prior to taking on the position with Variety Village, Stintz was a City of Toronto councillor for Eglinton-Lawrence from 2003 to 2014.