Police release video of four suspects in alleged break-in attempt near Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue

Toronto police are seeking to identify four men after an alleged break-in attempt at a residence in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Queen Street East on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Toronto police are looking to identify four men in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in attempt at a residence in the Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area this week.

Police were called to the area on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 3:55 a.m., for reports of a break and enter in progress.

According to police, four men allegedly attempted to gain access to a residence in the area. After several failed attempts, the men fled the area ina dark-coloured vehicle, police alleged. The vehicle was last seen travelling east on Queen Street East.

Police have released a video of the incident on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVtykEMKgRQ

In the video, all four of the suspects can be seen attempting to kick in the front door of the residence before fleeing from the porch.

Police have released security camera images of the men they are seeking in the hopes that someone can identify them. All of the men are described as being between 20 and 25 years old.

The first suspect was wearing a red jacket, gray hooded sweater, gray pants, black shoes and a black face covering.

The second suspect is described was, wearing glasses, a black jacket, a dark coloured sweater, black pants, black shoes and black balaclava.

The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and black mask.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, gray pants, red gloves, black shoes and blue medical mask

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com