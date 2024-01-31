East Toronto Guides: 5 local businesses for planning your perfect winter getaway

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

We don’t know how your winter is going, but we’re feeling like it’s day 109 of grey January! Start planning your winter getaway by checking out our curated list of East Toronto travel experts. Specializing in unique, customized experiences, these companies cater to diverse travel preferences.

Discover the warmth of the Mediterranean this winter with Mr. Travel, Toronto’s expert in booking dream getaways to Greece and Turkey. Specializing in family holidays, romantic escapes, and custom packages, Mr. Travel provides you with a personalized and worry-free experience.

Based out of Toronto, Golf Away Tours & Travel Services Ltd. is a prominent boutique golf travel company focusing on trips to Scotland, Portugal, Ireland, and the Dominican Republic. With over two decades of expertise, Golf Away Tours is a proud partner of the PGA of Canada and the World Golf Awards has named Golf Away Tours the “Best Outbound Golf Tour Operator for Canada” five years in a row.

As an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, Click The Mouse proudly wears the Disney Earmarked status, showcasing their expertise in crafting trips to Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and global Disney vacation destinations. Sandra, the owner and local representative for Toronto, is a former Disney Cast Member who brings her wealth of experience to Click The Mouse.