East Toronto Guides: 5 local businesses for planning your perfect winter getaway

We don’t know how your winter is going, but we’re feeling like it’s day 109 of grey January! Start planning your winter getaway by checking out our curated list of East Toronto travel experts. Specializing in unique, customized experiences, these companies cater to diverse travel preferences.
Mr. Travel – Greece Vacation Packages
Discover the warmth of the Mediterranean this winter with Mr. Travel, Toronto’s expert in booking dream getaways to Greece and Turkey. Specializing in family holidays, romantic escapes, and custom packages, Mr. Travel provides you with a personalized and worry-free experience.
Golf Away Tours & Travel Services Ltd.
Based out of Toronto, Golf Away Tours & Travel Services Ltd. is a prominent boutique golf travel company focusing on trips to Scotland, Portugal, Ireland, and the Dominican Republic. With over two decades of expertise, Golf Away Tours is a proud partner of the PGA of Canada and the World Golf Awards has named Golf Away Tours the “Best Outbound Golf Tour Operator for Canada” five years in a row.
Click the Mouse
Out Adventures
Out Adventures is recognized as a global leader in small-group LGBTQ+ holidays, offering a remarkable range of experience-rich vacations around the world. Specializing in diverse themes such as active adventures, cultural explorations, and cruises, Out Adventures caters to every traveller’s preference.
Trufflepig
Trufflepig isn’t your typical travel agency or tour operator – it’s a unique trip-planning company that crafts customized trips, managing everything from the overall structure to the smallest details using curated experts, places, and experiences gathered through in-depth research.
This list is a promotional feature sourced by the Beach Metro team.
It does not reflect any quality or preference ranking.
